8516 North 12th Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location and a great landlord. Be the first to see this cute as a button 3 Bedroom / 1 bath house.



The kitchen and bath were recently remodelled and are in like-new condition. You'll love the pleasing green that's painted through out and matches any decor.



Nearby schools include Sulphur Springs Elementary School (across the street), Van Buren Middle School and Cleveland Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Buddy & Danny's Grocery, Sulfer Springs Farmers market and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Nearby coffee shops include D Liz Coffee, Corona's Coffee Shop and Ms Cheas Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Billy's Seafood&Gyros, Subs&Gyros Grill-Wings and Davani's Cafe Inc.



8516 N 12th St is near Patterson St. Park, Park Circle Park and River Tower Park.



For your knowledge, the ideal tenant should have AT LEAST 2.5 times the rent in income.

Section 8 is accepted.

Pets are accepted with their own pet rent between $15 and $30 per pet depending on the breed.

This is a strictly 100% non-smoking home. There's no smoking inside, no smoking on the porch.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.