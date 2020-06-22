All apartments in Tampa
8516 North 12th Street
8516 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8516 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location and a great landlord. Be the first to see this cute as a button 3 Bedroom / 1 bath house.

The kitchen and bath were recently remodelled and are in like-new condition. You'll love the pleasing green that's painted through out and matches any decor.

Nearby schools include Sulphur Springs Elementary School (across the street), Van Buren Middle School and Cleveland Elementary School.
The closest grocery stores are Buddy & Danny's Grocery, Sulfer Springs Farmers market and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Nearby coffee shops include D Liz Coffee, Corona's Coffee Shop and Ms Cheas Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Billy's Seafood&Gyros, Subs&Gyros Grill-Wings and Davani's Cafe Inc.

8516 N 12th St is near Patterson St. Park, Park Circle Park and River Tower Park.

For your knowledge, the ideal tenant should have AT LEAST 2.5 times the rent in income.
Section 8 is accepted.
Pets are accepted with their own pet rent between $15 and $30 per pet depending on the breed.
This is a strictly 100% non-smoking home. There's no smoking inside, no smoking on the porch.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 North 12th Street have any available units?
8516 North 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 North 12th Street have?
Some of 8516 North 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 North 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8516 North 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 North 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8516 North 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8516 North 12th Street offer parking?
No, 8516 North 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8516 North 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 North 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 North 12th Street have a pool?
No, 8516 North 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8516 North 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 8516 North 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 North 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 North 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
