Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20e4bac049 ---- NEW REHAB AND READY FOR MOVE IN TODAY. This one cleaned up very well with paint, cleaning and updates. it is ready for the next tenant, so contact us today to schedule your viewing. With this amazing price....it should be rented right away. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,100 Parking: No Data Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: No Data