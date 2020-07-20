8509 Kings Rail Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

"Single Story" 2443 SqFt, Built in 1997, Great Room, Separate Office or Den, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Room, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Silestone Counters, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Convection Oven, Inside Laundry Room, Tile Floors in all Wet Areas, Walk-in Closet, His and Her Vanities, and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall in Master Suite, Split Bedroom Plan, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Vertical Blinds and Drapes, Ten Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Lawn Service Included, Chemical Lawn Service Included, Oversized Lot, Sprinkler System, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Community Features Include: Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Fitness Center. Pet w/Owner Approval - NO CATS



Bruce B Downs to New Tampa Blvd, RT Wood Sage, LT Kings Rail



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available Now

