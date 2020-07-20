All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8509 Kings Rail Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8509 Kings Rail Way
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

8509 Kings Rail Way

8509 Kings Rail Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8509 Kings Rail Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
"Single Story" 2443 SqFt, Built in 1997, Great Room, Separate Office or Den, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Room, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Silestone Counters, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Convection Oven, Inside Laundry Room, Tile Floors in all Wet Areas, Walk-in Closet, His and Her Vanities, and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall in Master Suite, Split Bedroom Plan, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Vertical Blinds and Drapes, Ten Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Lawn Service Included, Chemical Lawn Service Included, Oversized Lot, Sprinkler System, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Community Features Include: Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Fitness Center. Pet w/Owner Approval - NO CATS

Bruce B Downs to New Tampa Blvd, RT Wood Sage, LT Kings Rail

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Kings Rail Way have any available units?
8509 Kings Rail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8509 Kings Rail Way have?
Some of 8509 Kings Rail Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Kings Rail Way currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Kings Rail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Kings Rail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8509 Kings Rail Way is pet friendly.
Does 8509 Kings Rail Way offer parking?
Yes, 8509 Kings Rail Way offers parking.
Does 8509 Kings Rail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 Kings Rail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Kings Rail Way have a pool?
Yes, 8509 Kings Rail Way has a pool.
Does 8509 Kings Rail Way have accessible units?
No, 8509 Kings Rail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Kings Rail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 Kings Rail Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College