8509 Kings Rail Way

Amenities
"Single Story" 2443 SqFt, Built in 1997, Great Room, Separate Office or Den, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Room, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Silestone Counters, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Convection Oven, Inside Laundry Room, Tile Floors in all Wet Areas, Walk-in Closet, His and Her Vanities, and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall in Master Suite, Split Bedroom Plan, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Vertical Blinds and Drapes, Ten Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Lawn Service Included, Chemical Lawn Service Included, Oversized Lot, Sprinkler System, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Community Features Include: Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Fitness Center. Pet w/Owner Approval - NO CATS
Bruce B Downs to New Tampa Blvd, RT Wood Sage, LT Kings Rail
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available Now
