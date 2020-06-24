All apartments in Tampa
Location

8321 Pine River Rd, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse. Corner End Unit has the best Premium location next to the woods! Along with the Bonus Loft Area, You will love this large Open Floor Plan with Extra lighting from the windows & large enclosed Lanai, and how it flows through to the Gorgeous Kitchen filled with All Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Bathrooms also have the Wood Cabinets and Granite. Pool, Jacuzzi, and Fitness CenterMaster. Bedroom is located upstairs, master bath has double sinks and a large walk-in shower. This home is move-in ready.
Located in the gated community of Hidden River featuring a clubhouse, Pool/Spa, Fitness Center. Extra parking space in front of the home just to the right of the garage. Within minutes from USF, Moffitt, VA hospital, Telecom Park, state parks and shopping malls.

(RLNE4789006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Pine River Rd have any available units?
8321 Pine River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Pine River Rd have?
Some of 8321 Pine River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Pine River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Pine River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Pine River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8321 Pine River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8321 Pine River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Pine River Rd offers parking.
Does 8321 Pine River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8321 Pine River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Pine River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8321 Pine River Rd has a pool.
Does 8321 Pine River Rd have accessible units?
No, 8321 Pine River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Pine River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Pine River Rd has units with dishwashers.
