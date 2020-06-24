8321 Pine River Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse. Corner End Unit has the best Premium location next to the woods! Along with the Bonus Loft Area, You will love this large Open Floor Plan with Extra lighting from the windows & large enclosed Lanai, and how it flows through to the Gorgeous Kitchen filled with All Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Bathrooms also have the Wood Cabinets and Granite. Pool, Jacuzzi, and Fitness CenterMaster. Bedroom is located upstairs, master bath has double sinks and a large walk-in shower. This home is move-in ready.

Located in the gated community of Hidden River featuring a clubhouse, Pool/Spa, Fitness Center. Extra parking space in front of the home just to the right of the garage. Within minutes from USF, Moffitt, VA hospital, Telecom Park, state parks and shopping malls.



(RLNE4789006)