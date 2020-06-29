8310 N. Mulberry St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Recently renovated - 3 bedroom & 1.5 bath home.



This Home is NOT SECTION 8



It is a split floor plan with two bedrooms on one side of the house that share the hall full bathroom and the 3rd smaller bedroom off the kitchen with its own private half bath. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. This home has large windows and tons of natural light throughout.



The outside has a lot to offer too, with a screened in porch on the front on the house and a large back yard perfect for spending time outside.



Apply online at www.MakitaRentals.com at this price this home wont last long



Conveniently located, near I-275 bus routes, USF, University Square Mall and Busch Gardens.



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent, roughly $2700 per month in income.



DISCLOSURE: We ask that you don't apply if you have had an eviction or a criminal background



APPLICATION: Anyone adult over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. Applications can be found online at www.MakitaRentals.com



