8310 N. Mulberry St.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

8310 N. Mulberry St.

8310 North Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

8310 North Mulberry Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Recently renovated - 3 bedroom & 1.5 bath home.

This Home is NOT SECTION 8

It is a split floor plan with two bedrooms on one side of the house that share the hall full bathroom and the 3rd smaller bedroom off the kitchen with its own private half bath. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. This home has large windows and tons of natural light throughout.

The outside has a lot to offer too, with a screened in porch on the front on the house and a large back yard perfect for spending time outside.

Apply online at www.MakitaRentals.com at this price this home wont last long

Conveniently located, near I-275 bus routes, USF, University Square Mall and Busch Gardens.

OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent, roughly $2700 per month in income.

DISCLOSURE: We ask that you don't apply if you have had an eviction or a criminal background

APPLICATION: Anyone adult over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. Applications can be found online at www.MakitaRentals.com

(RLNE2299595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 N. Mulberry St. have any available units?
8310 N. Mulberry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8310 N. Mulberry St. currently offering any rent specials?
8310 N. Mulberry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 N. Mulberry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8310 N. Mulberry St. is pet friendly.
Does 8310 N. Mulberry St. offer parking?
No, 8310 N. Mulberry St. does not offer parking.
Does 8310 N. Mulberry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 N. Mulberry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 N. Mulberry St. have a pool?
No, 8310 N. Mulberry St. does not have a pool.
Does 8310 N. Mulberry St. have accessible units?
No, 8310 N. Mulberry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 N. Mulberry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 N. Mulberry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 N. Mulberry St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8310 N. Mulberry St. does not have units with air conditioning.

