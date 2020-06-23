All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8304 N Brooks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8304 N Brooks St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8304 N Brooks St

8304 North Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8304 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c0a4e204c ----
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot with a fenced rear yard! The entry opens up to a spacious living room with a painted stone accent wall and a built-in entertainment center. Extensive tile flooring runs throughout the home making it ideal for those who struggle with allergies. The kitchen includes tile counter-tops, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. This home is located in a non deed restricted neighborhood.
Call today to schedule a showing.
*Garage and Shed is not included in the Lease

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Flooring Tile
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 N Brooks St have any available units?
8304 N Brooks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8304 N Brooks St have?
Some of 8304 N Brooks St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 N Brooks St currently offering any rent specials?
8304 N Brooks St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 N Brooks St pet-friendly?
No, 8304 N Brooks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8304 N Brooks St offer parking?
Yes, 8304 N Brooks St does offer parking.
Does 8304 N Brooks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 N Brooks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 N Brooks St have a pool?
No, 8304 N Brooks St does not have a pool.
Does 8304 N Brooks St have accessible units?
No, 8304 N Brooks St does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 N Brooks St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8304 N Brooks St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College