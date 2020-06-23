8304 N Brooks St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c0a4e204c

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot with a fenced rear yard! The entry opens up to a spacious living room with a painted stone accent wall and a built-in entertainment center. Extensive tile flooring runs throughout the home making it ideal for those who struggle with allergies. The kitchen includes tile counter-tops, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. This home is located in a non deed restricted neighborhood.

Call today to schedule a showing.

*Garage and Shed is not included in the Lease



