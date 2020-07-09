8210 N 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED Check out this new to the market rental in heart of Sulpher Springs. With over 1500 square feet in this home, you are able to spread out and relax. NO carpet just laminate or vinyl for easy cleaning. Bedrooms are large with ample closet space with a big bathroom with "jacuzzi" styled tub. Contact us right away...it will go very quickly. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,375 Parking: Off street, On street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central, Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: No Data