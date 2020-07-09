All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

8210 N 11th St

8210 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8210 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2dfd58063 ---- COMPLETELY REMODELED Check out this new to the market rental in heart of Sulpher Springs. With over 1500 square feet in this home, you are able to spread out and relax. NO carpet just laminate or vinyl for easy cleaning. Bedrooms are large with ample closet space with a big bathroom with \"jacuzzi\" styled tub. Contact us right away...it will go very quickly. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,375 Parking: Off street, On street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central, Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: No Data

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 N 11th St have any available units?
8210 N 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 N 11th St have?
Some of 8210 N 11th St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
8210 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 N 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 N 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 8210 N 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 8210 N 11th St offers parking.
Does 8210 N 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 N 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 N 11th St have a pool?
No, 8210 N 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 8210 N 11th St have accessible units?
No, 8210 N 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 N 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 N 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.

