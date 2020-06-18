8206 N Hillsborough Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8206 N Hillsborough Lane - Recently renovate 3 bedroom 1 bath block home in Sulpher Springs. All tile floors, new AC, indoor laundry room, fenced in back yard.



$900.00 Rent

$900.00 Security Deposit

$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over

**Renter's Insurance Is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

THIS HOUSE IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8.



(RLNE5203958)