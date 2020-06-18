8206 N Hillsborough Ln

Amenities
8206 N Hillsborough Lane - Recently renovate 3 bedroom 1 bath block home in Sulpher Springs. All tile floors, new AC, indoor laundry room, fenced in back yard.
$900.00 Rent
$900.00 Security Deposit
$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
THIS HOUSE IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8.
