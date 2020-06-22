All apartments in Tampa
815 West Plymouth Street

815 West Plymouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 West Plymouth Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/950481?source=marketing"Single Story" 1554 SqFt, Split Bedroom Plan, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Disposal, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Master Suite with Wood Burning Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, His and Her Vanities, Garage Laundry with Washer and Dryer, Detached One Car Garage w/Opener, Drapes and Wood Blinds, Four Ceiling Fans, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Screened Patio, Remodeled and Upgraded, Pet w/Owner ApprovalDIrections: MLK to South on North Blvd, RT Plymouth StreetRental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 West Plymouth Street have any available units?
815 West Plymouth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 West Plymouth Street have?
Some of 815 West Plymouth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 West Plymouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 West Plymouth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 West Plymouth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 West Plymouth Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 West Plymouth Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 West Plymouth Street offers parking.
Does 815 West Plymouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 West Plymouth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 West Plymouth Street have a pool?
No, 815 West Plymouth Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 West Plymouth Street have accessible units?
No, 815 West Plymouth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 West Plymouth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 West Plymouth Street has units with dishwashers.
