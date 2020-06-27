All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8133 Stone Path Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8133 Stone Path Way

8133 Stone Path Way · No Longer Available
Location

8133 Stone Path Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 car garage in gated community - Spacious 3 bedroom plus study, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage situated on a pond in one of New Tampa's most popular communities - Stone Ridge in West Meadows. Ceramic tile in kitchen, laundry and all bathrooms. Wood laminate flooring in entry, den and great room. Kitchen features all appliances, cherry cabinets, recessed lighting and breakfast counter. Master bath has large walk-in shower and double sinks. Generous walk-in closet in master. Covered lanai overlooking pond and fountain. Extra storage closet under stairs. Separate laundry room complete with washer dryer and utility sink. Lawn service provided. Excellent location. Excellent schools. Stone Ridge residents have full access to all West Meadows community amenities. Tenant to provide proof of liability insurance throughout tenancy. HOA application and approval required prior to moving in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3448534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8133 Stone Path Way have any available units?
8133 Stone Path Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8133 Stone Path Way have?
Some of 8133 Stone Path Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8133 Stone Path Way currently offering any rent specials?
8133 Stone Path Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 Stone Path Way pet-friendly?
No, 8133 Stone Path Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8133 Stone Path Way offer parking?
Yes, 8133 Stone Path Way offers parking.
Does 8133 Stone Path Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8133 Stone Path Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 Stone Path Way have a pool?
Yes, 8133 Stone Path Way has a pool.
Does 8133 Stone Path Way have accessible units?
No, 8133 Stone Path Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 Stone Path Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8133 Stone Path Way does not have units with dishwashers.
