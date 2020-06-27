8133 Stone Path Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 car garage in gated community - Spacious 3 bedroom plus study, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage situated on a pond in one of New Tampa's most popular communities - Stone Ridge in West Meadows. Ceramic tile in kitchen, laundry and all bathrooms. Wood laminate flooring in entry, den and great room. Kitchen features all appliances, cherry cabinets, recessed lighting and breakfast counter. Master bath has large walk-in shower and double sinks. Generous walk-in closet in master. Covered lanai overlooking pond and fountain. Extra storage closet under stairs. Separate laundry room complete with washer dryer and utility sink. Lawn service provided. Excellent location. Excellent schools. Stone Ridge residents have full access to all West Meadows community amenities. Tenant to provide proof of liability insurance throughout tenancy. HOA application and approval required prior to moving in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3448534)