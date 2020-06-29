811 S Rome Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court gym parking playground garage internet access media room

Stunning Luxury 4BD/4BTH Home in Hyde Park! - Luxury Executive Single-Family Home in Historic Hyde Park Village! This stunning home has 4BR/4BA and is approximately 3620 square feet located in the Historic Hyde Park Village within a short stroll to everything. Anderson park is fantastic! There are basketball courts, jungle gym area, rock climbing walls, bridges, tunnels a splash park for the little ones to cool off on a hot day. The playground area is well shaded by large trees, and there are plenty of benches and tables for entertaining or relaxing. Nestled in the middle of Hyde Park village you are minutes from shops, food and other entertainment. This home features a main level bedroom/ bath with french doors to a private patio. Off the garage there is an extra room which could double as storage/den or exercise/craft room. The main level features hardwood floors, fireplace, custom paint, granite counters, Wolf SS appliances with gas range and wine cooler, custom cabinets, crown molding, window treatments, and so much more! There are 3 large bedrooms on the upper level which can all easily fit king-sized beds. Master bathroom has custom closet built-ins, dual sinks, a separate glass walk-in shower along with a garden tub. Home is completely wired for entire home theater sound, alarm system, internet/cable. This home is located in a small gated community. Showings are by appointment only! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule you private showing online! (Rental rate includes lawn care/pest control)



If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1677992?accessKey=5e47



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



(RLNE5502894)