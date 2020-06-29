All apartments in Tampa
811 S Rome Ave

811 South Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
media room
Stunning Luxury 4BD/4BTH Home in Hyde Park! - Luxury Executive Single-Family Home in Historic Hyde Park Village! This stunning home has 4BR/4BA and is approximately 3620 square feet located in the Historic Hyde Park Village within a short stroll to everything. Anderson park is fantastic! There are basketball courts, jungle gym area, rock climbing walls, bridges, tunnels a splash park for the little ones to cool off on a hot day. The playground area is well shaded by large trees, and there are plenty of benches and tables for entertaining or relaxing. Nestled in the middle of Hyde Park village you are minutes from shops, food and other entertainment. This home features a main level bedroom/ bath with french doors to a private patio. Off the garage there is an extra room which could double as storage/den or exercise/craft room. The main level features hardwood floors, fireplace, custom paint, granite counters, Wolf SS appliances with gas range and wine cooler, custom cabinets, crown molding, window treatments, and so much more! There are 3 large bedrooms on the upper level which can all easily fit king-sized beds. Master bathroom has custom closet built-ins, dual sinks, a separate glass walk-in shower along with a garden tub. Home is completely wired for entire home theater sound, alarm system, internet/cable. This home is located in a small gated community. Showings are by appointment only! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule you private showing online! (Rental rate includes lawn care/pest control)

If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1677992?accessKey=5e47

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE5502894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 S Rome Ave have any available units?
811 S Rome Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 S Rome Ave have?
Some of 811 S Rome Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 S Rome Ave currently offering any rent specials?
811 S Rome Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 S Rome Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 S Rome Ave is pet friendly.
Does 811 S Rome Ave offer parking?
Yes, 811 S Rome Ave offers parking.
Does 811 S Rome Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 S Rome Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 S Rome Ave have a pool?
No, 811 S Rome Ave does not have a pool.
Does 811 S Rome Ave have accessible units?
No, 811 S Rome Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 811 S Rome Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 S Rome Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

