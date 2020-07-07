All apartments in Tampa
807 S FREMONT AVENUE
807 S FREMONT AVENUE

807 South Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

807 South Fremont Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Exceptional Hyde Park 2/2 Bungalow for Rent. Live steps from Hyde Park Village, Kate Jackson Park, walk to Bayshore Blvd and SOHO, on pristine Fremont Ave in a property LOADED with character and charm! This home has been fully restored with updated electric, plumbing, roof, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, interior walls, lighting and ceiling fans. Original windows have been rebuilt with new rope pulleys and are fully functional! Interior features include restored and functional original fireplace, spacious living and formal dining room with French doors which open to the living room, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, craftsman built-in, split plan bedrooms, walk in closet, master bedroom with renovated bathroom with double vanity and tub shower combo. Nice back yard with papered patio with room for a table and grill. Newer custom storage shed with ample room for storage. Available Feb 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 S FREMONT AVENUE have any available units?
807 S FREMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 S FREMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 807 S FREMONT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 S FREMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
807 S FREMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 S FREMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 807 S FREMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 807 S FREMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 807 S FREMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 807 S FREMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 S FREMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 S FREMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 807 S FREMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 807 S FREMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 807 S FREMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 807 S FREMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 S FREMONT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

