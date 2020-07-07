807 S FREMONT AVENUE

Amenities

Exceptional Hyde Park 2/2 Bungalow for Rent. Live steps from Hyde Park Village, Kate Jackson Park, walk to Bayshore Blvd and SOHO, on pristine Fremont Ave in a property LOADED with character and charm! This home has been fully restored with updated electric, plumbing, roof, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, interior walls, lighting and ceiling fans. Original windows have been rebuilt with new rope pulleys and are fully functional! Interior features include restored and functional original fireplace, spacious living and formal dining room with French doors which open to the living room, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, craftsman built-in, split plan bedrooms, walk in closet, master bedroom with renovated bathroom with double vanity and tub shower combo. Nice back yard with papered patio with room for a table and grill. Newer custom storage shed with ample room for storage. Available Feb 1st, 2020