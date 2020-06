Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Lovely Bungalow Close to Downtown - Take a look at this cute single family home in the desirable Riverside Heights neighborhood. This 2/1 offers a large yard, car port, and adorable front porch. The house is located super close to the ever popular Armature Works and Tampa Riverwalk. Owner is seeking month to month tenant. Can guarantee 9 months.



(RLNE5141858)