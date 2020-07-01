All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:30 AM

777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702

777 N Ashley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

777 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Uptown Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
The Best View in all of Tampa! - VERY RARE unit in the heart of Downtown with THE BEST VIEW in ALL of Tampa! This RARE condo is located on the 21st floor of Skypoint condominiums with the most incredible, panoramic view of the Tampa Bay, Curtis Hixon Park, Downtown and South Tampa, University of Tampa, Clearwater, and Downtown St Pete. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has 765 sf of living space, floor to ceiling windows, and one assigned parking space with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops throughout. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, controlled building access, spectacular pool deck and spa, landscaped terrace, club room with billiards, media room and state-of-the-art fitness room, and restaurants right below at street level in the buildings mixed use spaces. Contact us today to schedule your private showing before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 have any available units?
777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 have?
Some of 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 currently offering any rent specials?
777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 pet-friendly?
No, 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 offer parking?
Yes, 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 offers parking.
Does 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 have a pool?
Yes, 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 has a pool.
Does 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 have accessible units?
No, 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702 does not have units with dishwashers.

