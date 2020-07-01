777 N ASHLEY DRIVE 2702

Amenities

The Best View in all of Tampa! - VERY RARE unit in the heart of Downtown with THE BEST VIEW in ALL of Tampa! This RARE condo is located on the 21st floor of Skypoint condominiums with the most incredible, panoramic view of the Tampa Bay, Curtis Hixon Park, Downtown and South Tampa, University of Tampa, Clearwater, and Downtown St Pete. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has 765 sf of living space, floor to ceiling windows, and one assigned parking space with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops throughout. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, controlled building access, spectacular pool deck and spa, landscaped terrace, club room with billiards, media room and state-of-the-art fitness room, and restaurants right below at street level in the buildings mixed use spaces. Contact us today to schedule your private showing before it's too late!



(RLNE4555864)