7510 S TRASK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This BEAUTIFUL home comes FULLY FURNISHED and is available from July 1st, 2020 through March 31st 2021. An inviting front porch perfect for a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine greets you at the front door. Stepping inside onto the luxury vinyl flooring, you'll find a den on the right with a desk, monitor and printer. Continuing past the staircase, the kitchen offers white cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A large island with bar stools overlooks the dining table and living room. Tucked away to the rear left is a half bath and also access to the rear yard. Garage access is off the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find a large loft on the left with another TV and large L shaped couch. First door on the right is a generous size master bedroom with a king bed, dresser and matching bedside stands. A large walk in closet, water closet, linen closet, large shower with dual shower heads and a double vanity also attach to the master suite. Also located on the 2nd floor are 2 junior bedrooms (one with and one without a bed), a large guest bathroom and separate laundry room with utility tub. Located on a well maintained street with easy access to MacDill AFB, Leroy Selmon Expressway and Gandy Blvd. Near lots of shops and restaurants too! Rent includes: electricity, pest control, water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, water softener maintenance. All personal effects and knickknacks will be removed. All furniture, decor and kitchen items (pots, pans, plates, etc) will remain, as necessary for a 'furnished home'. Call today for your personal viewing.