7510 S TRASK STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

7510 S TRASK STREET

7510 South Trask Street · No Longer Available
Location

7510 South Trask Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This BEAUTIFUL home comes FULLY FURNISHED and is available from July 1st, 2020 through March 31st 2021. An inviting front porch perfect for a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine greets you at the front door. Stepping inside onto the luxury vinyl flooring, you'll find a den on the right with a desk, monitor and printer. Continuing past the staircase, the kitchen offers white cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A large island with bar stools overlooks the dining table and living room. Tucked away to the rear left is a half bath and also access to the rear yard. Garage access is off the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find a large loft on the left with another TV and large L shaped couch. First door on the right is a generous size master bedroom with a king bed, dresser and matching bedside stands. A large walk in closet, water closet, linen closet, large shower with dual shower heads and a double vanity also attach to the master suite. Also located on the 2nd floor are 2 junior bedrooms (one with and one without a bed), a large guest bathroom and separate laundry room with utility tub. Located on a well maintained street with easy access to MacDill AFB, Leroy Selmon Expressway and Gandy Blvd. Near lots of shops and restaurants too! Rent includes: electricity, pest control, water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, water softener maintenance. All personal effects and knickknacks will be removed. All furniture, decor and kitchen items (pots, pans, plates, etc) will remain, as necessary for a 'furnished home'. Call today for your personal viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 S TRASK STREET have any available units?
7510 S TRASK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7510 S TRASK STREET have?
Some of 7510 S TRASK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 S TRASK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7510 S TRASK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 S TRASK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7510 S TRASK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7510 S TRASK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7510 S TRASK STREET offers parking.
Does 7510 S TRASK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7510 S TRASK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 S TRASK STREET have a pool?
No, 7510 S TRASK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7510 S TRASK STREET have accessible units?
No, 7510 S TRASK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 S TRASK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7510 S TRASK STREET has units with dishwashers.

