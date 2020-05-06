All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7401 South Swoope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7401 South Swoope Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:37 PM

7401 South Swoope Street

7401 South Swoope Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7401 South Swoope Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great news!!! The owner has said he wants this house rented YESTERDAY, and he's putting his money where his mouth is. He's dropped the rent to $1350 for highly qualified applicants. Don't wait -- at this new price point you'll want to be the first to apply!!!
And....with the right references you can even split the deposit into three payments.

Adorable South Tampa Home! This property sits on a corner lot with a large driveway, has been freshly painted inside and out, new roof 2014, and features beautiful palms all around! The interior of the house has tile flooring throughout to keep the home cool on those hot Florida days. There are granite counter tops and a dining space right off the kitchen. The bedroom off of the kitchen is the master suite and has a bathroom as well as interior washer and dryer hookups!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 South Swoope Street have any available units?
7401 South Swoope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7401 South Swoope Street currently offering any rent specials?
7401 South Swoope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 South Swoope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 South Swoope Street is pet friendly.
Does 7401 South Swoope Street offer parking?
No, 7401 South Swoope Street does not offer parking.
Does 7401 South Swoope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 South Swoope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 South Swoope Street have a pool?
No, 7401 South Swoope Street does not have a pool.
Does 7401 South Swoope Street have accessible units?
No, 7401 South Swoope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 South Swoope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 South Swoope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 South Swoope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 South Swoope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College