7401 South Swoope Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly

Great news!!! The owner has said he wants this house rented YESTERDAY, and he's putting his money where his mouth is. He's dropped the rent to $1350 for highly qualified applicants. Don't wait -- at this new price point you'll want to be the first to apply!!!

And....with the right references you can even split the deposit into three payments.



Adorable South Tampa Home! This property sits on a corner lot with a large driveway, has been freshly painted inside and out, new roof 2014, and features beautiful palms all around! The interior of the house has tile flooring throughout to keep the home cool on those hot Florida days. There are granite counter tops and a dining space right off the kitchen. The bedroom off of the kitchen is the master suite and has a bathroom as well as interior washer and dryer hookups!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.