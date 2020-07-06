7311 South Juanita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Rustic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Attached 2 Car Garage, ***Located Near Mac Dill Air Force Base*** Tree Shaded Lot , Central Heat and Air Conditioning, Large Open Floor Plan, Washer / Dryer Connections , Appliances include Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, One Year Lease, $1295 per month Rent $1295 Security Deposit, $75 Application Fee Per Person Credit Check and Background Check Required **** This property is Offered For Rent by Unique Property Services, Inc., Licensed Real Estate Brokerage James Bryson, Licensed Real Estate Agent Call (813) 695-2152 to see this home !

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.