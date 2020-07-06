All apartments in Tampa
7311 South Juanita Street
7311 South Juanita Street

Location

7311 South Juanita Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

Rustic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Attached 2 Car Garage, ***Located Near Mac Dill Air Force Base*** Tree Shaded Lot , Central Heat and Air Conditioning, Large Open Floor Plan, Washer / Dryer Connections , Appliances include Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, One Year Lease, $1295 per month Rent $1295 Security Deposit, $75 Application Fee Per Person Credit Check and Background Check Required **** This property is Offered For Rent by Unique Property Services, Inc., Licensed Real Estate Brokerage James Bryson, Licensed Real Estate Agent Call (813) 695-2152 to see this home !
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 South Juanita Street have any available units?
7311 South Juanita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7311 South Juanita Street have?
Some of 7311 South Juanita Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 South Juanita Street currently offering any rent specials?
7311 South Juanita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 South Juanita Street pet-friendly?
No, 7311 South Juanita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7311 South Juanita Street offer parking?
Yes, 7311 South Juanita Street offers parking.
Does 7311 South Juanita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 South Juanita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 South Juanita Street have a pool?
No, 7311 South Juanita Street does not have a pool.
Does 7311 South Juanita Street have accessible units?
No, 7311 South Juanita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 South Juanita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7311 South Juanita Street has units with dishwashers.

