All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7310 S ELLIOTT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7310 S ELLIOTT STREET

7310 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7310 Elliott Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW : 4 bed 3 bath new home. Just a short distance to Picnic Island Park, Beach & Boat Launch makes this a desirable location to live. Ideal location to access down town Tampa commuting / working at MacDill AFB or across the Bay in St Pete. Ground floor features a spacious open concept design. Large kitchen with central island, walk in pantry stainless appliances, granite counters and shaker white cabinets. Great Family room with French Doors that lead out to the rear porch and large back yard .4th bedroom/Office/Den on ground floor with full bath. Upstairs living area opens to soaring Clerestory tower and Great Bonus area to relax and enjoy with the family. Large Master Bedroom with his/hers walk in closets. This model also features a walk our master balcony.Master bath features En suite "wet enclosure" shower with freestanding tub. Additional 2 bedrooms, tiled laundry room and Guest bath complete the second level. interior photos of similar model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
7310 S ELLIOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET have?
Some of 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7310 S ELLIOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 S ELLIOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College