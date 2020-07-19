7310 S ELLIOTT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW : 4 bed 3 bath new home. Just a short distance to Picnic Island Park, Beach & Boat Launch makes this a desirable location to live. Ideal location to access down town Tampa commuting / working at MacDill AFB or across the Bay in St Pete. Ground floor features a spacious open concept design. Large kitchen with central island, walk in pantry stainless appliances, granite counters and shaker white cabinets. Great Family room with French Doors that lead out to the rear porch and large back yard .4th bedroom/Office/Den on ground floor with full bath. Upstairs living area opens to soaring Clerestory tower and Great Bonus area to relax and enjoy with the family. Large Master Bedroom with his/hers walk in closets. This model also features a walk our master balcony.Master bath features En suite "wet enclosure" shower with freestanding tub. Additional 2 bedrooms, tiled laundry room and Guest bath complete the second level. interior photos of similar model.