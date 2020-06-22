All apartments in Tampa
7309 N Hutton Place
7309 N Hutton Place

7309 North Hutton Place · No Longer Available
Location

7309 North Hutton Place, Tampa, FL 33604
Temple Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Location, Location, Location; 2BD/1BTH unit located on the first floor. This home boasts natural lightning in living room. Features include tile floors throughout, updated paint & light fixtures in bedrooms. Water is in included with washer/dryer hook ups inside unit. Hurry and schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: TileThroughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 N Hutton Place have any available units?
7309 N Hutton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7309 N Hutton Place currently offering any rent specials?
7309 N Hutton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 N Hutton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 N Hutton Place is pet friendly.
Does 7309 N Hutton Place offer parking?
No, 7309 N Hutton Place does not offer parking.
Does 7309 N Hutton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 N Hutton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 N Hutton Place have a pool?
No, 7309 N Hutton Place does not have a pool.
Does 7309 N Hutton Place have accessible units?
No, 7309 N Hutton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 N Hutton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 N Hutton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 N Hutton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 N Hutton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
