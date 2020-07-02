All apartments in Tampa
Location

7214 South Shamrock Road, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 House for rent in South Tampa - Adorable 2 bedroom/ 1 bath stilt home in South Tampa! Features a beautiful wood deck, and more! This home is located just minutes from MacDill AFB, plenty of great shops, restaurants, and schools. Make this yours today!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3869438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 S Shamrock Rd have any available units?
7214 S Shamrock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7214 S Shamrock Rd have?
Some of 7214 S Shamrock Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 S Shamrock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7214 S Shamrock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 S Shamrock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7214 S Shamrock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7214 S Shamrock Rd offer parking?
No, 7214 S Shamrock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7214 S Shamrock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 S Shamrock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 S Shamrock Rd have a pool?
No, 7214 S Shamrock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7214 S Shamrock Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 7214 S Shamrock Rd has accessible units.
Does 7214 S Shamrock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7214 S Shamrock Rd has units with dishwashers.

