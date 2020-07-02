7214 S Shamrock Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning accessible range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2/1 House for rent in South Tampa - Adorable 2 bedroom/ 1 bath stilt home in South Tampa! Features a beautiful wood deck, and more! This home is located just minutes from MacDill AFB, plenty of great shops, restaurants, and schools. Make this yours today!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3869438)