6 MONTHS LEASE ONLY. Beautiful one story home in Tampa Palms. Close to Bush Gardens, USF, 75 and 275. twenty minutes from downtown Tampa and Ybor City. Quiet peaceful sleepy street. Lots of privacy and gorgeous amenities. Gourmet kitchen, new floors, updated bathrooms. 2 car garage. tenant will pay for cable/wifi, electric and water. Utilities must be in tenant's name. (approx monthly $100 each)