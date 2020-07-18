All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:25 AM

7140 Waterside Dr

7140 Waterside Drive · (813) 574-6246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7140 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings...Recently renovated 2nd floor 2bedroom 1/5 Bath Condo available in the gated community of WATERSIDE CONDOMINIUMS. Walking into this unit you will appreciate the breakfast nook that is just off the kitchen. The kitchen has updated counter-tops and newer appliances. The Living/Dining area features laminate wood flooring, decorative ceiling fan, and nearby half bath which is great for guest use. The laundry closet is next to the breakfast nook and has a stackable washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find carpet throughout and the 2 equally spacious bedrooms and the full bath with tub and newer vanity. This community has lots to offer with pool, basketball courts, and clubhouse for tenant use. The location makes commuting easy, with quick access to I-75, I-4, and I-275. No need to travel far for shopping, dining, or entertainment as this area has everything close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 Waterside Dr have any available units?
7140 Waterside Dr has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 Waterside Dr have?
Some of 7140 Waterside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 Waterside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7140 Waterside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 Waterside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7140 Waterside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7140 Waterside Dr offer parking?
No, 7140 Waterside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7140 Waterside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7140 Waterside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 Waterside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7140 Waterside Dr has a pool.
Does 7140 Waterside Dr have accessible units?
No, 7140 Waterside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 Waterside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7140 Waterside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
