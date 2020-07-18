7140 Waterside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings...Recently renovated 2nd floor 2bedroom 1/5 Bath Condo available in the gated community of WATERSIDE CONDOMINIUMS. Walking into this unit you will appreciate the breakfast nook that is just off the kitchen. The kitchen has updated counter-tops and newer appliances. The Living/Dining area features laminate wood flooring, decorative ceiling fan, and nearby half bath which is great for guest use. The laundry closet is next to the breakfast nook and has a stackable washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find carpet throughout and the 2 equally spacious bedrooms and the full bath with tub and newer vanity. This community has lots to offer with pool, basketball courts, and clubhouse for tenant use. The location makes commuting easy, with quick access to I-75, I-4, and I-275. No need to travel far for shopping, dining, or entertainment as this area has everything close by.