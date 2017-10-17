All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 714 Coral Reef.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
714 Coral Reef
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

714 Coral Reef

714 Coral Reef Drive · (813) 835-5727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

714 Coral Reef Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 714 Coral Reef · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
714 Coral Reef Available 07/01/20 Harbour Island Townhome - Gated Harbour Island townhome with beautiful view of Garrison Chanel. This 2 bed/2 bath has hardwood flooring, open floorplan and also comes with a 2 car garage and washer/dryer. Community features 24 hour guard, onsite management, pool/spa, tennis courts, clubhouse and workout center. Very convenient location as downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena and Channelside district are located directly outside of this community. Sorry, no pets allowed.

(RLNE5787492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Coral Reef have any available units?
714 Coral Reef has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Coral Reef have?
Some of 714 Coral Reef's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Coral Reef currently offering any rent specials?
714 Coral Reef isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Coral Reef pet-friendly?
No, 714 Coral Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 714 Coral Reef offer parking?
Yes, 714 Coral Reef does offer parking.
Does 714 Coral Reef have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Coral Reef offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Coral Reef have a pool?
Yes, 714 Coral Reef has a pool.
Does 714 Coral Reef have accessible units?
No, 714 Coral Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Coral Reef have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Coral Reef does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 714 Coral Reef?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity