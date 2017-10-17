Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

714 Coral Reef Available 07/01/20 Harbour Island Townhome - Gated Harbour Island townhome with beautiful view of Garrison Chanel. This 2 bed/2 bath has hardwood flooring, open floorplan and also comes with a 2 car garage and washer/dryer. Community features 24 hour guard, onsite management, pool/spa, tennis courts, clubhouse and workout center. Very convenient location as downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena and Channelside district are located directly outside of this community. Sorry, no pets allowed.



(RLNE5787492)