713 Seddon Cove Way

This luxury 2 bed 2.5 bath 2nd story WATERFRONT WITH SLIP condo with bonus room is located on the waterfront and marina in Downtown Harbour Island in the Security gated community of Seddon Cove.Large floor to ceiling windows with lots of natural light, open patios with water views in all rooms, wood burning fireplace in a modern and full wet bar. There is a formal dining room with wood floors, a spacious open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, oversized cherry wood cabinets and large pantry that would please your pickiest foody, with water views as well! The large awe-inspiring master bedroom has cherry wood floors, large walk-in , bright master bath with garden tub, and glass enclosed shower, private loo, and large counter tops. The master has French doors that lead to an enviable private patio on the waterfront with view sailboats and yachts. The large second bedroom has carpet, large closet, and enormous bath. Home has of counter space, and another private patio with water views. The 3rd bonus room is a waterfront room with a patio access and can be used as a bedroom or an office. This home comes with covered parking and ample guest parking and a community pool and spa . This gated security, within a mile of Tampa General Hospital, the Forum (Amalie Stadium), Bayshore Blvd., Davis Island, and the trolley to Historic Ybor City ,Easy commute to MacDill AFB, University of Tampa, Gandy Blvd.