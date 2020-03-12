All apartments in Tampa
713 Seddon Cove Way

Location

713 Seddon Cove Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
This luxury 2 bed 2.5 bath 2nd story WATERFRONT WITH SLIP condo with bonus room is located on the waterfront and marina in Downtown Harbour Island in the Security gated community of Seddon Cove.Large floor to ceiling windows with lots of natural light, open patios with water views in all rooms, wood burning fireplace in a modern and full wet bar. There is a formal dining room with wood floors, a spacious open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, oversized cherry wood cabinets and large pantry that would please your pickiest foody, with water views as well! The large awe-inspiring master bedroom has cherry wood floors, large walk-in , bright master bath with garden tub, and glass enclosed shower, private loo, and large counter tops. The master has French doors that lead to an enviable private patio on the waterfront with view sailboats and yachts. The large second bedroom has carpet, large closet, and enormous bath. Home has of counter space, and another private patio with water views. The 3rd bonus room is a waterfront room with a patio access and can be used as a bedroom or an office. This home comes with covered parking and ample guest parking and a community pool and spa . This gated security, within a mile of Tampa General Hospital, the Forum (Amalie Stadium), Bayshore Blvd., Davis Island, and the trolley to Historic Ybor City ,Easy commute to MacDill AFB, University of Tampa, Gandy Blvd.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Seddon Cove Way have any available units?
713 Seddon Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Seddon Cove Way have?
Some of 713 Seddon Cove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Seddon Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
713 Seddon Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Seddon Cove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Seddon Cove Way is pet friendly.
Does 713 Seddon Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 713 Seddon Cove Way offers parking.
Does 713 Seddon Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Seddon Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Seddon Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 713 Seddon Cove Way has a pool.
Does 713 Seddon Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 713 Seddon Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Seddon Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Seddon Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
