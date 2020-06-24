7117 E Bank Dr, 102

Amenities
Riverwalk At Waterside Renovated 1BR/1BA Apartment. Available now! - This great 1bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the ground floor. Great location that backs to the water view. Come see this great unit! No pets permitted in this community.
****Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time 7-25 business days***
HOA application processing fee $150.00 per person over the age of 18, married couple**
***Move in before May 31st and will cover half of the HOA application fee***
Terms:
-$800.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $800.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by the employer
-Washer and Dryer Connection
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
Electric NOT included
-Utilities included :
Water
Sewer
Trash
*** This HOA doesn't allow Pets***
For additional information please call the office @ 813-347-9917
(RLNE4754727)