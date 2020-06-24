All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7117 E Bank Dr, 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7117 E Bank Dr, 102
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

7117 E Bank Dr, 102

7117 E Bank Dr 2 102 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7117 E Bank Dr 2 102, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Riverwalk At Waterside Renovated 1BR/1BA Apartment. Available now! - This great 1bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the ground floor. Great location that backs to the water view. Come see this great unit! No pets permitted in this community.
****Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time 7-25 business days***
HOA application processing fee $150.00 per person over the age of 18, married couple**
***Move in before May 31st and will cover half of the HOA application fee***

Terms:
-$800.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $800.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by the employer
-Washer and Dryer Connection
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
Electric NOT included

-Utilities included :
Water
Sewer
Trash

*** This HOA doesn't allow Pets***

For additional information please call the office @ 813-347-9917

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 have any available units?
7117 E Bank Dr, 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 have?
Some of 7117 E Bank Dr, 102's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 currently offering any rent specials?
7117 E Bank Dr, 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 is pet friendly.
Does 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 offer parking?
No, 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 does not offer parking.
Does 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 have a pool?
No, 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 does not have a pool.
Does 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 have accessible units?
No, 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7117 E Bank Dr, 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College