7117 E Bank Dr, 102

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

Riverwalk At Waterside Renovated 1BR/1BA Apartment. Available now! - This great 1bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the ground floor. Great location that backs to the water view. Come see this great unit! No pets permitted in this community.

****Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time 7-25 business days***

HOA application processing fee $150.00 per person over the age of 18, married couple**

***Move in before May 31st and will cover half of the HOA application fee***



Terms:

-$800.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $800.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by the employer

-Washer and Dryer Connection

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

Electric NOT included



-Utilities included :

Water

Sewer

Trash



*** This HOA doesn't allow Pets***



For additional information please call the office @ 813-347-9917



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4754727)