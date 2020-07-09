All apartments in Tampa
710 S WILLOW AVENUE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:56 AM

710 S WILLOW AVENUE

710 South Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 South Willow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Lifestyle living at its best! Walk to Hyde Park Village, shop & dine. Exercise & take in the scenic Bayshore Blvd views. Enjoy all this historic neighborhood has to offer! Inside, the large foyer has gorgeous hardwood floors and crown molding that continues throughout the home. A quaint sitting area with built in shelving and pocket doors is at the front of the home. The great room has a beautiful brick fireplace and wall pocket shelves flanking the opening to the dining room that has wainscoting capped with plate/picture shelf. A hallway takes you to the half bath and the 2 bedrooms. Both bedrooms have sleek en suite bathrooms with decorative vanity cabinets and tiled rain showers and the master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The kitchen has saltillo tile floors, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Wolfe gas range, Sub Zero refrigerator and wine refrigerator. Outside the private fenced backyard is a dream with lush landscaping and a brick and concrete patio. The detached 1 1/2 car garage can be easily accessed through the driveway with a remote control gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 S WILLOW AVENUE have any available units?
710 S WILLOW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 S WILLOW AVENUE have?
Some of 710 S WILLOW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 S WILLOW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
710 S WILLOW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S WILLOW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 710 S WILLOW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 710 S WILLOW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 710 S WILLOW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 710 S WILLOW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 S WILLOW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S WILLOW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 710 S WILLOW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 710 S WILLOW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 710 S WILLOW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S WILLOW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 S WILLOW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

