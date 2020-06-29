707 W ALFRED STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Riverside Heights bungalow located just a short drive from the Tampa Riverwalk and all our Downtown and riverside area offers!

This 1920's 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features every modern convenience, yet is not lacking in vintage charm with it's original plaster walls,

red pine floors and decorative medallions to name a few. Enjoy a fully renovated kitchen complete with gas range and new appliances.

Bedrooms are spacious and feature new carpeting. The bathroom is roomy and features a vanity area outside the bath for added

convenience. A private oasis awaits you outside. With a tranquil fountain, lush landscaping, pavered patio and deck, you won't be able to

decide where you want to spend your time! Shcedule your viewing today.