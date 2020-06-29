All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
707 W ALFRED STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

707 W ALFRED STREET

707 West Alfred Street · (813) 637-0117
Location

707 West Alfred Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Riverside Heights bungalow located just a short drive from the Tampa Riverwalk and all our Downtown and riverside area offers!
This 1920's 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features every modern convenience, yet is not lacking in vintage charm with it's original plaster walls,
red pine floors and decorative medallions to name a few. Enjoy a fully renovated kitchen complete with gas range and new appliances.
Bedrooms are spacious and feature new carpeting. The bathroom is roomy and features a vanity area outside the bath for added
convenience. A private oasis awaits you outside. With a tranquil fountain, lush landscaping, pavered patio and deck, you won't be able to
decide where you want to spend your time! Shcedule your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 W ALFRED STREET have any available units?
707 W ALFRED STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 W ALFRED STREET have?
Some of 707 W ALFRED STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 W ALFRED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
707 W ALFRED STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 W ALFRED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 707 W ALFRED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 707 W ALFRED STREET offer parking?
Yes, 707 W ALFRED STREET offers parking.
Does 707 W ALFRED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 W ALFRED STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 W ALFRED STREET have a pool?
No, 707 W ALFRED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 707 W ALFRED STREET have accessible units?
No, 707 W ALFRED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 707 W ALFRED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 W ALFRED STREET has units with dishwashers.
