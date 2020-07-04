707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful bungalow in the heart of Hyde park and just steps away from all the shop and restaurants. New vinyl hardwood floors recently installed throughout this home. Granite counters and new tile backsplash in the kitchen. You will appreciate the craftsman style design , antique leaded and stained glass windows. Enhanced kitchen with new pantry system. The first floor has a master bedroom with walk in shower. The second level has a well sized bedroom with plenty of windows for maximum sunlight.