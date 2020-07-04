All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:48 PM

707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE

707 South Bungalow Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Historic Hyde Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

707 South Bungalow Terrace, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful bungalow in the heart of Hyde park and just steps away from all the shop and restaurants. New vinyl hardwood floors recently installed throughout this home. Granite counters and new tile backsplash in the kitchen. You will appreciate the craftsman style design , antique leaded and stained glass windows. Enhanced kitchen with new pantry system. The first floor has a master bedroom with walk in shower. The second level has a well sized bedroom with plenty of windows for maximum sunlight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE have any available units?
707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE have?
Some of 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE offers parking.
Does 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE have a pool?
No, 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 S BUNGALOW TERRACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College