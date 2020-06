Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful remolded home 3/2 on a large corner lot. Updated with new roof, AC, Fence and kitchen upgraded with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, new thermal windows and doors. Home has been freshly painted inside and out and new flooring. Close to downtown.