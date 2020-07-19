7002 N 19TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located on a quiet road in Old Seminole Heights on almost a half acre lot. This 3/3 home is perfect for a large family or roommate situation with plenty of space for parking. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Laminate flooring and tile throughout the living area and two bedrooms. View the mature oaks from both your front and back porch area. The backyard is completely fenced in and great for pets. Washer and dryer hookups. Schedule a showing today!