7002 N 19TH STREET N

7002 North 19th Street, Tampa, FL 33610 Old Seminole Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Centrally located on a quiet road in Old Seminole Heights on almost a half acre lot. This 3/3 home is perfect for a large family or roommate situation with plenty of space for parking. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Laminate flooring and tile throughout the living area and two bedrooms. View the mature oaks from both your front and back porch area. The backyard is completely fenced in and great for pets. Washer and dryer hookups. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
