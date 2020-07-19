All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7002 N 19TH STREET N

7002 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7002 North 19th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located on a quiet road in Old Seminole Heights on almost a half acre lot. This 3/3 home is perfect for a large family or roommate situation with plenty of space for parking. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Laminate flooring and tile throughout the living area and two bedrooms. View the mature oaks from both your front and back porch area. The backyard is completely fenced in and great for pets. Washer and dryer hookups. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 N 19TH STREET N have any available units?
7002 N 19TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7002 N 19TH STREET N have?
Some of 7002 N 19TH STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 N 19TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7002 N 19TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 N 19TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7002 N 19TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 7002 N 19TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 7002 N 19TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 7002 N 19TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7002 N 19TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 N 19TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 7002 N 19TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 7002 N 19TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 7002 N 19TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 N 19TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7002 N 19TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
