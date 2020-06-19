7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage

Beautiful and updated 3Bed/2.5 Bath double garage townhome. Open Floor Plan and two sliding glass doors leading to the patio. Laminate floors throughout entire home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar open to the great room. Separate space for a dining table. 2 Full Baths upstairs and one-half bath down. Inside Laundry Room with extra storage space. Master suite features dual sinks, granite counter tops and garden tub with shower, plus a large walk-in closet. Clubhouse offers a kitchen, pool table, fitness center, pool, jacuzzi overlooking the pond. Close to MacDill, the Bay, nature preserves, bus lines, shopping downtown, airports, and so much more. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/4V0zX4xGAdE