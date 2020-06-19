All apartments in Tampa
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:27 AM

7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204

7001 Interbay Boulevard · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7001 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Beautiful and updated 3Bed/2.5 Bath double garage townhome. Open Floor Plan and two sliding glass doors leading to the patio. Laminate floors throughout entire home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar open to the great room. Separate space for a dining table. 2 Full Baths upstairs and one-half bath down. Inside Laundry Room with extra storage space. Master suite features dual sinks, granite counter tops and garden tub with shower, plus a large walk-in closet. Clubhouse offers a kitchen, pool table, fitness center, pool, jacuzzi overlooking the pond. Close to MacDill, the Bay, nature preserves, bus lines, shopping downtown, airports, and so much more. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/4V0zX4xGAdE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 have any available units?
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 have?
Some of 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 does offer parking.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
