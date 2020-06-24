700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spectacular water views from this Penthouse level 8th floor luxury condominium. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, elegant cherry hardwood floors, black granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Largest 3 bd - 1648 sf. Located on beautiful Harbour Island, Parkcrest is within walking distance of downtown Tampa and Channelside. This residence offers the convenience of city living with the privacy of Harbour Island. The building has a club house, meeting room, pool room, fitness center, and waterfront pool/spa. 24 hr security. Gated garage parking & secure entry. Pets have to be approved by owner. For more information, contact Listing Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235