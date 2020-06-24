All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821
700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821

Location

700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 421, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spectacular water views from this Penthouse level 8th floor luxury condominium. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, elegant cherry hardwood floors, black granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Largest 3 bd - 1648 sf. Located on beautiful Harbour Island, Parkcrest is within walking distance of downtown Tampa and Channelside. This residence offers the convenience of city living with the privacy of Harbour Island. The building has a club house, meeting room, pool room, fitness center, and waterfront pool/spa. 24 hr security. Gated garage parking & secure entry. Pets have to be approved by owner. For more information, contact Listing Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 have any available units?
700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 have?
Some of 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 currently offering any rent specials?
700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 is pet friendly.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 offer parking?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 offers parking.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 have a pool?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 has a pool.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 have accessible units?
No, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 821 has units with dishwashers.
