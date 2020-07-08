6810 N 15TH STREET

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Fully Renovated, this Old Seminole Heights 3 Bed 2 Bath home boasts 1,298 SF of living space including a separate living room and spacious family room. The all-new kitchen has been opened up and expanded with New Cabinets and Granite Countertops. All new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with New Cabinets, Granite Tops, fixtures etc. The Master Bathroom has been expanded as well, now including a walk-in shower. New Luxury Vinyl plank flooring in the Kitchen, Master Suite, and Family room compliments existing hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Also a termite warranty! The long driveway provides plenty of room for parking and there is a Large Workshop (17x17) attached to the Carport. Old Seminole Heights continues to grow in popularity as it continues to draw owners moving back into the city from the suburbs. Commutes to downtown are shorter as is the proximity to popular amenities and attractions that Tampa has to offer. This home is gorgeous and a great purchase at this price as the location continues to see surges in value. 1.3 miles to Rooster & the Till. 2.2 miles to the Independent. 1.6 miles to the Front Porch. 5 miles to Armature Works.