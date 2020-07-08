All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

6810 N 15TH STREET

6810 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6810 North 15th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Fully Renovated, this Old Seminole Heights 3 Bed 2 Bath home boasts 1,298 SF of living space including a separate living room and spacious family room. The all-new kitchen has been opened up and expanded with New Cabinets and Granite Countertops. All new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with New Cabinets, Granite Tops, fixtures etc. The Master Bathroom has been expanded as well, now including a walk-in shower. New Luxury Vinyl plank flooring in the Kitchen, Master Suite, and Family room compliments existing hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Also a termite warranty! The long driveway provides plenty of room for parking and there is a Large Workshop (17x17) attached to the Carport. Old Seminole Heights continues to grow in popularity as it continues to draw owners moving back into the city from the suburbs. Commutes to downtown are shorter as is the proximity to popular amenities and attractions that Tampa has to offer. This home is gorgeous and a great purchase at this price as the location continues to see surges in value. 1.3 miles to Rooster & the Till. 2.2 miles to the Independent. 1.6 miles to the Front Porch. 5 miles to Armature Works.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 N 15TH STREET have any available units?
6810 N 15TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 N 15TH STREET have?
Some of 6810 N 15TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 N 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6810 N 15TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 N 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6810 N 15TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6810 N 15TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6810 N 15TH STREET offers parking.
Does 6810 N 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 N 15TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 N 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 6810 N 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6810 N 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6810 N 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 N 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 N 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

