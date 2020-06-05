6805 N DIXON AVENUE

Amenities

Here’s your chance to live in a true Bungalow in Historic Seminole Heights! Enjoy the relaxing Florida breeze from the front porch or covered back patio with outside bar and fire pit. This charming home boasts original wood floors, a beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, brick fireplace and open floor plan. Conveniently located near exciting Seminole heights restaurants, breweries, Lowry Park Zoo and easy access to downtown Tampa, Ybor City and many other amazing Tampa locations. Lawn service included.