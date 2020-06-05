All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6805 N DIXON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6805 N DIXON AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

6805 N DIXON AVENUE

6805 Dixon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6805 Dixon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Here’s your chance to live in a true Bungalow in Historic Seminole Heights! Enjoy the relaxing Florida breeze from the front porch or covered back patio with outside bar and fire pit. This charming home boasts original wood floors, a beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, brick fireplace and open floor plan. Conveniently located near exciting Seminole heights restaurants, breweries, Lowry Park Zoo and easy access to downtown Tampa, Ybor City and many other amazing Tampa locations. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 N DIXON AVENUE have any available units?
6805 N DIXON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 N DIXON AVENUE have?
Some of 6805 N DIXON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 N DIXON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6805 N DIXON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 N DIXON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6805 N DIXON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6805 N DIXON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6805 N DIXON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6805 N DIXON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6805 N DIXON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 N DIXON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6805 N DIXON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6805 N DIXON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6805 N DIXON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 N DIXON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 N DIXON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College