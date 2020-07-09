6706 YARDLEY WAY

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Lovely Tampa Palms home on Conservation! Hurry to see this Beautiful and Spacious Home with Conservation in the back, relaxing wooded view and conservation in the front too! Upon entering you notice the Formal Living and Dining areas are large and impressive! This spectacular area is sure to impress your guests and its a beautiful space for a dinner party! The Family room and Kitchen area overlook each other so Entertaining is a breeze in this well thought out space as well! The Master bedroom is large with beautiful master bath and large walk in closet! The secondary bedrooms are ample and perfect for many uses! The kitchen features gorgeous Granite countertops and cozy eating space perfect for grabbing a quick bite on the go! The screened lanai allows you to take in the breathtaking wooded view pest free! Relax here after a long day and watch the deer sneak up for a snack! This is a fantastic opportunity to be in a beautiful home! Hurry to see today!