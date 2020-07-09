All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
6706 YARDLEY WAY
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

6706 YARDLEY WAY

6706 Yardley Way · No Longer Available
Tampa
Tampa Palms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6706 Yardley Way, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Tampa Palms home on Conservation! Hurry to see this Beautiful and Spacious Home with Conservation in the back, relaxing wooded view and conservation in the front too! Upon entering you notice the Formal Living and Dining areas are large and impressive! This spectacular area is sure to impress your guests and its a beautiful space for a dinner party! The Family room and Kitchen area overlook each other so Entertaining is a breeze in this well thought out space as well! The Master bedroom is large with beautiful master bath and large walk in closet! The secondary bedrooms are ample and perfect for many uses! The kitchen features gorgeous Granite countertops and cozy eating space perfect for grabbing a quick bite on the go! The screened lanai allows you to take in the breathtaking wooded view pest free! Relax here after a long day and watch the deer sneak up for a snack! This is a fantastic opportunity to be in a beautiful home! Hurry to see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 YARDLEY WAY have any available units?
6706 YARDLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 YARDLEY WAY have?
Some of 6706 YARDLEY WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 YARDLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6706 YARDLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 YARDLEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6706 YARDLEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6706 YARDLEY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6706 YARDLEY WAY offers parking.
Does 6706 YARDLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 YARDLEY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 YARDLEY WAY have a pool?
No, 6706 YARDLEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6706 YARDLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 6706 YARDLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 YARDLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 YARDLEY WAY has units with dishwashers.

