6701 N Navin Avenue

Beautiful mid-century located in a desirable Seminole Heights Neighborhood. - This home is a must see! Won't last long!

4 bedrooms, 2 baths and one car garage. Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining room offer a spacious open floor plan. Hardwood and tile flooring. The kitchen has wood cabinets, marble counter top.

The master bedroom is very spacious with an on suite master bathroom. Newer A/C & energy efficient windows. Huge backyard with concrete patio.

Located close to many shops and restaurants.



Dog under 40lbs allowed (separate application process)

Cat allowed (separate application process)



First, Last, Security, and Pet Fee required for move in

Security Deposit is based off income, credit, and rental history and can vary

Renters insurance required



Call David to schedule a showing (813) 503-5318



No Cats Allowed



