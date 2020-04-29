All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

6701 N Navin Avenue

6701 N Navin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6701 N Navin Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful mid-century located in a desirable Seminole Heights Neighborhood. - This home is a must see! Won't last long!
4 bedrooms, 2 baths and one car garage. Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining room offer a spacious open floor plan. Hardwood and tile flooring. The kitchen has wood cabinets, marble counter top.
The master bedroom is very spacious with an on suite master bathroom. Newer A/C & energy efficient windows. Huge backyard with concrete patio.
Located close to many shops and restaurants.

Dog under 40lbs allowed (separate application process)
Cat allowed (separate application process)

First, Last, Security, and Pet Fee required for move in
Security Deposit is based off income, credit, and rental history and can vary
Renters insurance required

Call David to schedule a showing (813) 503-5318

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4827461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 N Navin Avenue have any available units?
6701 N Navin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 N Navin Avenue have?
Some of 6701 N Navin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 N Navin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6701 N Navin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 N Navin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 N Navin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6701 N Navin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6701 N Navin Avenue offers parking.
Does 6701 N Navin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 N Navin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 N Navin Avenue have a pool?
No, 6701 N Navin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6701 N Navin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6701 N Navin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 N Navin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 N Navin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
