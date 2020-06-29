638 GENEVA PLACE

Amenities

WATERFRONT Davis Islands 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century ranch home available for lease. Experience Island living at its finest on a quiet, tucked away street. This property features a large private heated pool with hot tub, private dock - perfect for launching kayaks and paddle boards - with boat lift (10,000 pound capacity ), as well as a jet ski or small boat lift (1,500 pound capacity), and beautiful, mature tropical landscaping. The home has a large, open living space with 16 foot slinging glass doors overlooking the pool, boat dock, and canal, an updated kitchen and bathrooms and original polished terrazzo floors.