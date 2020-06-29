All apartments in Tampa
638 GENEVA PLACE

638 Geneva Place · No Longer Available
Location

638 Geneva Place, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
WATERFRONT Davis Islands 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century ranch home available for lease. Experience Island living at its finest on a quiet, tucked away street. This property features a large private heated pool with hot tub, private dock - perfect for launching kayaks and paddle boards - with boat lift (10,000 pound capacity ), as well as a jet ski or small boat lift (1,500 pound capacity), and beautiful, mature tropical landscaping. The home has a large, open living space with 16 foot slinging glass doors overlooking the pool, boat dock, and canal, an updated kitchen and bathrooms and original polished terrazzo floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 GENEVA PLACE have any available units?
638 GENEVA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 GENEVA PLACE have?
Some of 638 GENEVA PLACE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 GENEVA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
638 GENEVA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 GENEVA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 638 GENEVA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 638 GENEVA PLACE offer parking?
No, 638 GENEVA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 638 GENEVA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 GENEVA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 GENEVA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 638 GENEVA PLACE has a pool.
Does 638 GENEVA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 638 GENEVA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 638 GENEVA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 GENEVA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

