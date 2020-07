Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3/2.5/1 town home in the heart of Tampa Palms. Gated sub-village. 2 story foyer opens to living/dining combo. Family room opens to nice sized neutral kitchen with all appliances. Dark laminate in living, dining and family room, ceramic tile in kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms. Master bedroom boasts large closet and remodeled bathroom that includes a tub and separate shower.

Close to restaurants, I-75, 275.