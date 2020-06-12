6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Updated three bedroom, two bath home less than five minutes from Bayshore Boulevard, the Crosstown Expressway, and Macdill AFB. Features include an open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and range exhaust hood. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and toilets, and each have shower/tub combinations. New laminate floors are in all living spaces and bedrooms, with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. The master features an oversized walk-in closet. The one-car garage has laundry hook ups. Room to park up to three or more cars in driveway, with space for more directly behind the home on Bay Ave. Freshly painted inside and out and recently landscaped. Lawn service and pest control included! Available June 1st, schedule a showing today.