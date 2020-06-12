All apartments in Tampa
6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD

6205 Interbay Boulevard · (813) 784-5454
Location

6205 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated three bedroom, two bath home less than five minutes from Bayshore Boulevard, the Crosstown Expressway, and Macdill AFB. Features include an open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and range exhaust hood. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and toilets, and each have shower/tub combinations. New laminate floors are in all living spaces and bedrooms, with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. The master features an oversized walk-in closet. The one-car garage has laundry hook ups. Room to park up to three or more cars in driveway, with space for more directly behind the home on Bay Ave. Freshly painted inside and out and recently landscaped. Lawn service and pest control included! Available June 1st, schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
