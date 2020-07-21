6204 Avignon Ct.

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath First Floor Condo in Gated Community in Tampa Palms - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor condo in gated community. Home has wood floors in the main living areas and tile in the kitchen, bath and laundry room. There is a covered and screened lanai with storage closet. The great room is large and has a formal dining space. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry closet and breakfast counter. Home comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Generous sized bathroom has garden tub and separate shower and is accessible from both the master and the living area. Gated community with community pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pets possible with owner approval. All pets must apply separately at: https://betterrealtyservices.petscreening.com.



