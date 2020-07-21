All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

6204 Avignon Ct.

6204 Avignon Court · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Avignon Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath First Floor Condo in Gated Community in Tampa Palms - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor condo in gated community. Home has wood floors in the main living areas and tile in the kitchen, bath and laundry room. There is a covered and screened lanai with storage closet. The great room is large and has a formal dining space. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry closet and breakfast counter. Home comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Generous sized bathroom has garden tub and separate shower and is accessible from both the master and the living area. Gated community with community pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pets possible with owner approval. All pets must apply separately at: https://betterrealtyservices.petscreening.com.

(RLNE3303771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Avignon Ct. have any available units?
6204 Avignon Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Avignon Ct. have?
Some of 6204 Avignon Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Avignon Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Avignon Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Avignon Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6204 Avignon Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6204 Avignon Ct. offer parking?
No, 6204 Avignon Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 6204 Avignon Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 Avignon Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Avignon Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 6204 Avignon Ct. has a pool.
Does 6204 Avignon Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6204 Avignon Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Avignon Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6204 Avignon Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
