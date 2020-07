Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Immediately!! WELL CARED FOR WITH MANY RECENT UPDATES *** SOLID BLOCK 3 BED 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN OLD SEMINOLE HEIGHTS *** FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, ROOF & AC LESS THEN 3 YEARS OLD *** BATHROOMS RECENTLY REMODELED *** SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER RETREAT WITH FULL BATH AND LARGE CLOSET *** LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TAMPA WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-275, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS.