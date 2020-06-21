610 S ROME AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live a luxurious urban lifestyle in this conveniently located boutique building in the middle of Historic Hyde Park Village. Located in the best orientation of the Valencia (south east), this home has been tastefully customized to meet the needs of the most discerning homeowner. The unit has a very open floor plan with a kitchen/dining/family room combination that is perfect for entertaining or spending a quiet evening at home. The kitchen has custom cabinetry w/ granite counter tops and a spacious breakfast bar, and wet bar. The balcony is accessible from the living room or dining room and has views of the village and downtown Tampa. The master suite has custom closets for ample storage and a large marble bath w/ dual sinks and big shower. The guest bedroom is spacious and has a nice sized closet. In addition there is a large laundry/utility room, storage area on the same floor, and two reserved parking spaces in the secured garage. With all that Hyde Park village has to offer just steps from your front door, this luxe condo is not to be missed.