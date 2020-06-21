All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:41 PM

610 S ROME AVENUE

610 South Rome Avenue · (813) 380-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live a luxurious urban lifestyle in this conveniently located boutique building in the middle of Historic Hyde Park Village. Located in the best orientation of the Valencia (south east), this home has been tastefully customized to meet the needs of the most discerning homeowner. The unit has a very open floor plan with a kitchen/dining/family room combination that is perfect for entertaining or spending a quiet evening at home. The kitchen has custom cabinetry w/ granite counter tops and a spacious breakfast bar, and wet bar. The balcony is accessible from the living room or dining room and has views of the village and downtown Tampa. The master suite has custom closets for ample storage and a large marble bath w/ dual sinks and big shower. The guest bedroom is spacious and has a nice sized closet. In addition there is a large laundry/utility room, storage area on the same floor, and two reserved parking spaces in the secured garage. With all that Hyde Park village has to offer just steps from your front door, this luxe condo is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 S ROME AVENUE have any available units?
610 S ROME AVENUE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 S ROME AVENUE have?
Some of 610 S ROME AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 S ROME AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
610 S ROME AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 S ROME AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 610 S ROME AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 610 S ROME AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 610 S ROME AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 610 S ROME AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 S ROME AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 S ROME AVENUE have a pool?
No, 610 S ROME AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 610 S ROME AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 610 S ROME AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 S ROME AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 S ROME AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
