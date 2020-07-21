6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest suite hot tub

DON'T MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to live in WATERFRONT/GATED COMMUNITY of Westshore Yacht Club on a PREMIUM CORNER LOT on the PARK! Single Family Immaculate Home. This stunning Mediterranean jewel is the desired McKay Model. All 4 bedrooms with en suite baths. The 1st level bedroom suite can be utilized for guests or as an office/guest suite. Interior features include: grand foyer with 24’ ceilings/numerous windows & natural light, dramatic arches, art gallery capable walls, separate dining room with glass french doors/adjoining butler’s pantry, Viking stainless steel appliances/ gas cooking, granite, additional ½ guest bath and full pool bath on 1st floor, Levelor blinds, solid wood doors & 12’ ceilings throughout. French doors connect the interior & exterior and lead to one of two oversized covered balconies. Master suite & spa like bath is an oasis connected to balconies overlooking the pool and park. Resort style pool and outdoor entertaining areas adjoin the park, its walkways and playground through private wrought iron gates. The 2 car garage, porte cochere & unusually long driveway allow parking for four additional vehicles. This immaculate home is steps to The Waterfront Bay Club, Marina (149 slips) and its’ many events & amenities: Restaurant (indoor & outdoor dining: they deliver!), Tiki Bar, 2 Pools, Fitness Center, Community Room, & Compass Day Spa. Unpack, move in and start living this amazing, waterfront South Tampa lifestyle.