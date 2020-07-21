All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:13 PM

6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

6015 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6015 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
DON'T MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to live in WATERFRONT/GATED COMMUNITY of Westshore Yacht Club on a PREMIUM CORNER LOT on the PARK! Single Family Immaculate Home. This stunning Mediterranean jewel is the desired McKay Model. All 4 bedrooms with en suite baths. The 1st level bedroom suite can be utilized for guests or as an office/guest suite. Interior features include: grand foyer with 24’ ceilings/numerous windows & natural light, dramatic arches, art gallery capable walls, separate dining room with glass french doors/adjoining butler’s pantry, Viking stainless steel appliances/ gas cooking, granite, additional ½ guest bath and full pool bath on 1st floor, Levelor blinds, solid wood doors & 12’ ceilings throughout. French doors connect the interior & exterior and lead to one of two oversized covered balconies. Master suite & spa like bath is an oasis connected to balconies overlooking the pool and park. Resort style pool and outdoor entertaining areas adjoin the park, its walkways and playground through private wrought iron gates. The 2 car garage, porte cochere & unusually long driveway allow parking for four additional vehicles. This immaculate home is steps to The Waterfront Bay Club, Marina (149 slips) and its’ many events & amenities: Restaurant (indoor & outdoor dining: they deliver!), Tiki Bar, 2 Pools, Fitness Center, Community Room, & Compass Day Spa. Unpack, move in and start living this amazing, waterfront South Tampa lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College