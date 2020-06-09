601 MASTHEAD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

GATED HARBOUR ISLAND BEAUTY! Be right in the middle of it all with this spacious 3rd floor, corner unit, multi level floor plan which features one bedroom, one bathroom and one car garage in the beautiful Island Place Community. This guard gated Island Place neighborhood is lushly landscaped with a private community pool, spa, fitness center and tennis courts for hours of enjoyment. New paint and wood flooring. Entertain your guests in this spacious family room, dining room, kitchen combo. Kitchen features granite countertops, Induction cooktop with new Induction cookware, Stainless Steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The loft is the perfect space for an in home office and for added convenience there is an inside laundry room with extra storage. Come relax in the roomy master bedroom and bath. It is your private oasis. Harbour Island is convenient to Sparksman Wharf, Amalie Arena, The Riverwalk, Florida Aquarium, Downtown Tampa, Crosstown Expressway, and I 275.