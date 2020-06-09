All apartments in Tampa
Location

601 Masthead Court, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GATED HARBOUR ISLAND BEAUTY! Be right in the middle of it all with this spacious 3rd floor, corner unit, multi level floor plan which features one bedroom, one bathroom and one car garage in the beautiful Island Place Community. This guard gated Island Place neighborhood is lushly landscaped with a private community pool, spa, fitness center and tennis courts for hours of enjoyment. New paint and wood flooring. Entertain your guests in this spacious family room, dining room, kitchen combo. Kitchen features granite countertops, Induction cooktop with new Induction cookware, Stainless Steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The loft is the perfect space for an in home office and for added convenience there is an inside laundry room with extra storage. Come relax in the roomy master bedroom and bath. It is your private oasis. Harbour Island is convenient to Sparksman Wharf, Amalie Arena, The Riverwalk, Florida Aquarium, Downtown Tampa, Crosstown Expressway, and I 275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 MASTHEAD COURT have any available units?
601 MASTHEAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 MASTHEAD COURT have?
Some of 601 MASTHEAD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 MASTHEAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
601 MASTHEAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 MASTHEAD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 601 MASTHEAD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 601 MASTHEAD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 601 MASTHEAD COURT offers parking.
Does 601 MASTHEAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 MASTHEAD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 MASTHEAD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 601 MASTHEAD COURT has a pool.
Does 601 MASTHEAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 601 MASTHEAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 601 MASTHEAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 MASTHEAD COURT has units with dishwashers.
