518 Channel Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/244e98e0d3 ---- Captivating WATERFRONT 5/3 on DAVIS ISLAND!!! This spacious and updated home has everything you need and more, Beautiful wood floors, large picture windows, and charming built in storage accents that is open and bright inthe living room and dining room. The expansive kitchen is fully upgraded with stunning granite counter tops, backsplash, abundant hard wood cabinetry, and Stainless Steel appliances. First floor also features a large bedroom, that can accommodate a king furniture set and so much more.Check out the ample closet space and en-suite, as well as your access to the balcony. The open air balcony expands the front of the home, and is also accessible by one of the guest rooms. The water view of the Sheddon Channel is breathtaking, and the perfect place to unwind. In addition to the extra 3 bedrooms upstairs, there is extra storage within a 2 car detached garage at the rear of the home. Enjoy the benefits of living on Davis Island which includes A rated schools, beautiful local parks, dog beach, tennis courts, local restaurants, bars and shopping, all even just a bike ride away. Davis Island Yacht Club is perfect for boaters or adventures out at Peter O Knight Airport. Minutes to Tampa General, Channelside, Amalie Area and so much more!! Home is available now!! 6 month lease will be accepted. Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Extra Large 101 Lbs Dogs Ok Large 61 100 Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Garage Granite Counter Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit