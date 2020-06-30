Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible pool

5120 Temple Heights Rd #D Available 05/15/20 2 Bed/1 Bath in Washington Square! - AVAILABLE MAY 15th! 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome in Temple Terrace! Downstairs is the living room/dining area with a half bath, the kitchen with appliances and sliding glass doors that opens onto the fenced patio and utility room that includes a washer and dryer.

Community offers a pool for its residences to enjoy. Convenient location to shopping, dining, USF and major roads. Call Today!



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhome

All Kitchen Appliances

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Half Bath

Split Bedroom

Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Laminate and Carpet Flooring

Granite Counters in Bathrooms

Fenced, Open Patio

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Temple Terrace Elementary

Greco Middle

King High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



