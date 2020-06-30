All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

5120 Temple Heights Rd #D

5120 Temple Heights Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Temple Heights Rd, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
pool
5120 Temple Heights Rd #D Available 05/15/20 2 Bed/1 Bath in Washington Square! - AVAILABLE MAY 15th! 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome in Temple Terrace! Downstairs is the living room/dining area with a half bath, the kitchen with appliances and sliding glass doors that opens onto the fenced patio and utility room that includes a washer and dryer.
Community offers a pool for its residences to enjoy. Convenient location to shopping, dining, USF and major roads. Call Today!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhome
All Kitchen Appliances
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Half Bath
Split Bedroom
Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Laminate and Carpet Flooring
Granite Counters in Bathrooms
Fenced, Open Patio
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Temple Terrace Elementary
Greco Middle
King High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3901011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D have any available units?
5120 Temple Heights Rd #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D have?
Some of 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Temple Heights Rd #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D is pet friendly.
Does 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D offer parking?
No, 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D does not offer parking.
Does 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D have a pool?
Yes, 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D has a pool.
Does 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D have accessible units?
Yes, 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D has accessible units.
Does 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Temple Heights Rd #D does not have units with dishwashers.

