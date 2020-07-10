5106 W Richardson Ave B

Amenities

Section 8 is accepted. Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath for rent in South Tampa! Has washer and dryer hookups! Short term rental options are available. Pets are OK! Fully Updated 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit available to rent! Plenty of parking! Newer everything, all updated recently, newer fence, newer CENTRAL AC system and newer duct-work, newer kitchen (with granite) and bathroom, newer paint inside out, light fixtures/fans, new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous porcelain floors for stylish look and easy maintenance. Also hurricane shutters are ready, to be installed if needed. Your own FENCED in private backyard. 1st months rent and 1 month deposit to move in. App fee is $65. Unit has its own water and electric meters, tenant is responsible for putting utilities on their name. Grounds care is included in the rent. South Tampa is one of the most desirable locations in all of Tampa. Minutes away from MacDill Airforce Base & major roads, walking distance to the Picnic Island Park and the Beach. short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches all make this location the place to be.



