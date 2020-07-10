All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5106 W Richardson Ave B

5106 West Richardson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5106 West Richardson Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Section 8 is accepted. Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath for rent in South Tampa! Has washer and dryer hookups! Short term rental options are available. Pets are OK! Fully Updated 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit available to rent! Plenty of parking! Newer everything, all updated recently, newer fence, newer CENTRAL AC system and newer duct-work, newer kitchen (with granite) and bathroom, newer paint inside out, light fixtures/fans, new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous porcelain floors for stylish look and easy maintenance. Also hurricane shutters are ready, to be installed if needed. Your own FENCED in private backyard. 1st months rent and 1 month deposit to move in. App fee is $65. Unit has its own water and electric meters, tenant is responsible for putting utilities on their name. Grounds care is included in the rent. South Tampa is one of the most desirable locations in all of Tampa. Minutes away from MacDill Airforce Base & major roads, walking distance to the Picnic Island Park and the Beach. short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches all make this location the place to be.

(RLNE5789670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 W Richardson Ave B have any available units?
5106 W Richardson Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 W Richardson Ave B have?
Some of 5106 W Richardson Ave B's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 W Richardson Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
5106 W Richardson Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 W Richardson Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 W Richardson Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 5106 W Richardson Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 5106 W Richardson Ave B offers parking.
Does 5106 W Richardson Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 W Richardson Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 W Richardson Ave B have a pool?
No, 5106 W Richardson Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 5106 W Richardson Ave B have accessible units?
No, 5106 W Richardson Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 W Richardson Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 W Richardson Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.

