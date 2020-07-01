All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 503 E AMELIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
503 E AMELIA AVENUE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

503 E AMELIA AVENUE

503 East Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

503 East Amelia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled 3/1 in Historic Tampa Heights. Nestled on a quiet street and surrounded by stunning historic homes, this gorgeous property is a rare find. Freshly Painted throughout with new laminate flooring. The kitchen features new solid wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Enjoy a spacious open floor plan and ample natural light. Fully fenced backyard with a new deck. Perfectly located close to Downtown, Armature Works, The Hall At Franklin, world class dining and entertainment. Call today for your private showing. Available for 11/01 move in. It won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E AMELIA AVENUE have any available units?
503 E AMELIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 E AMELIA AVENUE have?
Some of 503 E AMELIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E AMELIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
503 E AMELIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E AMELIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 503 E AMELIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 503 E AMELIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 503 E AMELIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 503 E AMELIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 E AMELIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E AMELIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 503 E AMELIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 503 E AMELIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 503 E AMELIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E AMELIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 E AMELIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College