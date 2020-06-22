All apartments in Tampa
4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE

4939 Anniston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4939 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Luxury Townhome in New Tampa just off Bruce B Downs. 3 bedroom/2 ½ bathroom/2 car garage. Spacious open floor plan with 2,065 sq. ft. of conditioned space. Newly rehabbed. New flooring and paint. Easy access first floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closets, walk-in shower and double sinks. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, White cabinetry with coordinating granite counters. Walk-in pantry and a breakfast area. 2nd Floor has two large loft areas overlooking the first floor that can be used for entertainment or an office. Two - second floor bedrooms share a bathroom. Palma Vista features gated security and is beautifully landscaped. This home allows easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities nearby Chiles Elementary. 2 Pools, Fitness Center and a Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE have any available units?
4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
