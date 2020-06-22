4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Luxury Townhome in New Tampa just off Bruce B Downs. 3 bedroom/2 ½ bathroom/2 car garage. Spacious open floor plan with 2,065 sq. ft. of conditioned space. Newly rehabbed. New flooring and paint. Easy access first floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closets, walk-in shower and double sinks. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, White cabinetry with coordinating granite counters. Walk-in pantry and a breakfast area. 2nd Floor has two large loft areas overlooking the first floor that can be used for entertainment or an office. Two - second floor bedrooms share a bathroom. Palma Vista features gated security and is beautifully landscaped. This home allows easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities nearby Chiles Elementary. 2 Pools, Fitness Center and a Clubhouse.