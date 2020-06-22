4939 ANNISTON CIRCLE

Amenities
Beautiful Luxury Townhome in New Tampa just off Bruce B Downs. 3 bedroom/2 ½ bathroom/2 car garage. Spacious open floor plan with 2,065 sq. ft. of conditioned space. Newly rehabbed. New flooring and paint. Easy access first floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closets, walk-in shower and double sinks. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, White cabinetry with coordinating granite counters. Walk-in pantry and a breakfast area. 2nd Floor has two large loft areas overlooking the first floor that can be used for entertainment or an office. Two - second floor bedrooms share a bathroom. Palma Vista features gated security and is beautifully landscaped. This home allows easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities nearby Chiles Elementary. 2 Pools, Fitness Center and a Clubhouse.