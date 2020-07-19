Amenities
4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. Available 02/09/19 South Tampa- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Charming townhome in a convenient South Tampa location. Well maintained 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath, two story townhome end unit. This townhome features open floor plan with Living room , dinning room combo, open spacious eat it kitchen with abundance of cabinets, and counter space, large pantry , and large window perfect for breakfast table. Beautiful new flooring downstairs and neutral color paint throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs just about the same size with large closets and private bathrooms. Stack-able washer /dryer and hall closet are upstairs. Trash Included in Rent.
Pets are ok and will be approved by owner, 2 pet maximum- $250 per pet fee (non refundable)
School District
West Shore Elementary
Monroe Middle
Robinson High School
Measurements
26'3 x 12'9 Living room/ Dining Room
10'7 x 10'7 Kitchen
12'10 x 14'9 Bedroom
13'10 x 11 Bedroom
Move In Costs
$60.00 Application Fee (per person 18 years or older)
$1450.00 First Month Rent
$1450.00 Security Deposit
$150.00 Admin Fee
Contact Danelle Castillo at 813-380-0191 for a showing.
(RLNE4627747)