Tampa, FL
4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir.

4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. Available 02/09/19 South Tampa- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Charming townhome in a convenient South Tampa location. Well maintained 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath, two story townhome end unit. This townhome features open floor plan with Living room , dinning room combo, open spacious eat it kitchen with abundance of cabinets, and counter space, large pantry , and large window perfect for breakfast table. Beautiful new flooring downstairs and neutral color paint throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs just about the same size with large closets and private bathrooms. Stack-able washer /dryer and hall closet are upstairs. Trash Included in Rent.
Pets are ok and will be approved by owner, 2 pet maximum- $250 per pet fee (non refundable)

School District
West Shore Elementary
Monroe Middle
Robinson High School

Measurements
26'3 x 12'9 Living room/ Dining Room
10'7 x 10'7 Kitchen
12'10 x 14'9 Bedroom
13'10 x 11 Bedroom

Move In Costs
$60.00 Application Fee (per person 18 years or older)
$1450.00 First Month Rent
$1450.00 Security Deposit
$150.00 Admin Fee

Contact Danelle Castillo at 813-380-0191 for a showing.

(RLNE4627747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. have any available units?
4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. offer parking?
No, 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. have a pool?
No, 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. have accessible units?
No, 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
