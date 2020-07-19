Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4921 Elizabeth Anne Cir. Available 02/09/19 South Tampa- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Charming townhome in a convenient South Tampa location. Well maintained 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath, two story townhome end unit. This townhome features open floor plan with Living room , dinning room combo, open spacious eat it kitchen with abundance of cabinets, and counter space, large pantry , and large window perfect for breakfast table. Beautiful new flooring downstairs and neutral color paint throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs just about the same size with large closets and private bathrooms. Stack-able washer /dryer and hall closet are upstairs. Trash Included in Rent.

Pets are ok and will be approved by owner, 2 pet maximum- $250 per pet fee (non refundable)



School District

West Shore Elementary

Monroe Middle

Robinson High School



Measurements

26'3 x 12'9 Living room/ Dining Room

10'7 x 10'7 Kitchen

12'10 x 14'9 Bedroom

13'10 x 11 Bedroom



Move In Costs

$60.00 Application Fee (per person 18 years or older)

$1450.00 First Month Rent

$1450.00 Security Deposit

$150.00 Admin Fee



Contact Danelle Castillo at 813-380-0191 for a showing.



(RLNE4627747)